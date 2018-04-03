Hancock (HBHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Hancock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of Hancock stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 767,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,624. The stock has a market cap of $4,486.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Hancock had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Hancock will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Roseberry sold 25,000 shares of Hancock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 3,572 shares of Hancock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $198,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,833 shares of company stock worth $2,613,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hancock in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Hancock in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hancock by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hancock in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

