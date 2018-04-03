Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €108.00 by JPMorgan Chase

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €108.00 ($133.33) price objective from JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs set a €111.00 ($137.04) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.60 ($130.37) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.89 ($135.67).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €110.90 ($136.91) on Friday. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a one year high of €116.37 ($143.67).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

