Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €106.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €106.00 ($130.86) target price from equities researchers at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($144.44) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €107.70 ($132.96) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.89 ($135.67).

HNR1 stock opened at €110.90 ($136.91) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($143.67).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

