Hardinge (HDNG) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.00

News stories about Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hardinge earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.6743642176368 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hardinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of HDNG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,498. The firm has a market cap of $237.54, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.84. Hardinge has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter. Hardinge had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Hardinge Company Profile

Hardinge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Metalcutting Machine Solutions, and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories. It offers computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts for machines, and other industrial products, as well as engineers and supplies high precision, standard, and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories.

