Jmp Group Llc Acquires 1,500 Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) major shareholder Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $16,155.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jmp Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,927 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,809.56.

On Monday, April 2nd, Jmp Group Llc acquired 5,627 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,014.37.

On Monday, March 26th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,550 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $16,538.50.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Jmp Group Llc acquired 3,680 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,566.40.

On Monday, March 19th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,603 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,847.53.

On Monday, March 12th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,651.02.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 3,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $35,436.16.

On Friday, March 9th, Jmp Group Llc bought 9,861 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $106,991.85.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,602 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $17,413.74.

On Thursday, March 1st, Jmp Group Llc purchased 2,386 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $26,055.12.

HCAP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 14.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

HCAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price target on Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

