Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price objective on Harvest Capital Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Harvest Capital Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of HCAP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 22,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $66.57, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million.

In other news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $666,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

