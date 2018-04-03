Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price target on Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc purchased 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $33,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 62,277 shares of company stock worth $666,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.54% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/harvest-capital-credit-hcap-given-a-12-00-price-target-at-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.