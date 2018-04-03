Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 14.76%.

Shares of HCAP opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $66.57, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc purchased 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $33,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $666,229 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price target on Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

