Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM) & TalkTalk Telecom Group (TKTCY) Financial Survey

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ: HCOM) and TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo and TalkTalk Telecom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo 0 1 0 0 2.00 TalkTalk Telecom Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo -29.11% -6.64% -2.31% TalkTalk Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TalkTalk Telecom Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo does not pay a dividend. TalkTalk Telecom Group pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo $368.42 million 0.83 -$107.24 million N/A N/A TalkTalk Telecom Group $2.33 billion 1.02 $75.82 million $0.68 18.38

TalkTalk Telecom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TalkTalk Telecom Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TalkTalk Telecom Group beats Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines. In addition, the segment provides Internet, long distance services, television service, Internet protocol (IP)-based network services, customer premises equipment, data solutions, managed services, billing and collection, wireless services and pay telephone services. The Data Center Colocation segment consists of data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud. As of December 31, 2016, its telecommunications operations served approximately 296,000 voice access lines, 19,000 business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) lines, 111,000 high-speed Internet lines, and 42,000 video subscribers.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

