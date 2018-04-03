Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Haynes International earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1957860847309 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Haynes International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAYN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Haynes International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $37.41. 126,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,949. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.82%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/haynes-international-hayn-given-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-01-updated-updated.html.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.