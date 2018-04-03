HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.18% of Sailpoint Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,770.12 and a P/E ratio of 498.75.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.75 million. research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Sailpoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

