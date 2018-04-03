HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $242,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 206.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $400.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46,675.42, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $251.13 and a 1 year high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $531.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.84.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.60, for a total transaction of $413,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118 shares in the company, valued at $50,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

