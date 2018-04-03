HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) by 204.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $119.30.

Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

