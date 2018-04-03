HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 36,801 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $44,024.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $4,687,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,794. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr downgraded Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cascend Securities downgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

