HC Wainwright Reiterates “$5.00” Price Target for Klondex Mines (KLDX)

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) received a $5.00 target price from research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

KLDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Klondex Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Klondex Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klondex Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Klondex Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX remained flat at $$2.35 during trading on Thursday. 2,116,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,889. Klondex Mines has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

In other Klondex Mines news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton bought 3,143,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,306,078.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,513,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,896 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Klondex Mines by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klondex Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klondex Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klondex Mines by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Klondex Mines by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

