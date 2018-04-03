Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) PT Set at $9.00 by HC Wainwright

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) has been assigned a $9.00 target price by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 264.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Monday, February 12th. EuroPacific Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Eurobank EFG cut their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 481,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.02. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 47.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 18.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 76.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 30.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 44,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

