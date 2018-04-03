HC2 (HCHC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

News headlines about HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HC2 earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.1967904129708 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE:HCHC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.81. HC2 has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

In related news, Director Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,288.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

