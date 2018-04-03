HCP (HCP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about HCP (NYSE:HCP) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HCP earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.060844176851 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.63 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCP traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,023. HCP has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,905.17, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.26.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that HCP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCP news, insider Kendall K. Young acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $306,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,599.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

