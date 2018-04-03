HCSF Management LLC Invests $6.06 Million in Financial Engines (FNGN)

HCSF Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000. Financial Engines makes up 4.1% of HCSF Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. HCSF Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Financial Engines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,864,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,305,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,581,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,190,000 after buying an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,614,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,528,000 after buying an additional 1,201,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,235,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,439,000 after buying an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,554,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,387,000 after buying an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter.

In other Financial Engines news, COO John Bunch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $106,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,128 shares of company stock worth $800,411. 9.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FNGN opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Financial Engines has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,207.15, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. Financial Engines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts predict that Financial Engines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNGN. BidaskClub raised Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays downgraded Financial Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Financial Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

