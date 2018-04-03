HD Supply (HDS) Upgraded to Buy by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.01. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut HD Supply from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HD Supply from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,370. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7,039.01, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in HD Supply by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,917,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 60.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,101,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,426 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP raised its holdings in HD Supply by 36.4% during the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 5,216,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,371 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HD Supply by 494.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 605,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 2,403.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 615,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 591,251 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

