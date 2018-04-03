Head to Head Analysis: Caleres (CAL) & Its Rivals

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Footwear, except rubber” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Caleres to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Caleres pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caleres pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Footwear, except rubber” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Caleres has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caleres’ peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Caleres shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of shares of all “Footwear, except rubber” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Caleres shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Footwear, except rubber” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Caleres and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caleres 0 2 4 0 2.67 Caleres Competitors 59 362 519 14 2.51

Caleres presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. As a group, “Footwear, except rubber” companies have a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Caleres’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caleres has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Caleres and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caleres 3.13% 14.01% 6.30% Caleres Competitors -33.14% 14.66% 7.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caleres and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caleres $2.79 billion $87.20 million 15.39 Caleres Competitors $1.62 billion -$13.75 million 15.64

Caleres has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Caleres is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Caleres beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Naturalizer, Fergalicious, Carlos by Carlos Santana, Circus by Sam Edelman, Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, Vince, Via Spiga, Fergie, Rykä, Allen Edmonds, Diane von Furstenberg, and George Brown Bilt brands. It also sells its products through e-commerce Websites that include Famous.com, Naturalizer.com, Naturalizer.ca, AllenEdmonds.com, SamEdelman.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, Ryka.com, LifeStride.com, ViaSpiga.com, FrancoSarto.com, CarlosShoes.com, FergieShoes.com, and GeorgeBrownBilt.com. In addition, the company designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, it retails and wholesales men's apparel, leather goods, and accessories. Caleres, Inc. operates 1,289 retail shoe stores in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy primarily under the Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, and Allen Edmonds names. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

