Head-To-Head Analysis: CoreCivic (CXW) vs. Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) and Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Texas Pacific Land Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CoreCivic pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Pacific Land Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Pacific Land Trust has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoreCivic and Texas Pacific Land Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Texas Pacific Land Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreCivic currently has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.96%. Given CoreCivic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreCivic and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.77 billion 1.27 $178.04 million $2.32 8.19 Texas Pacific Land Trust $132.41 million 30.11 $76.36 million N/A N/A

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 10.08% 12.61% 5.67% Texas Pacific Land Trust 63.97% 135.47% 82.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats CoreCivic on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 30 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust (the Trust) is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of its owners. The Company operates through managing the land segment, which includes sales and leases of such land, and the retention of oil and gas royalties. The Trust derives revenue from all avenues of managing the land, such as oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, sundry and specialty leases, and land sales. The Trust has a perpetual oil and gas royalty interest in 459,200 acres. As of December 31, 2016, the Trust owned the surface estate in approximately 887,553 acres of land, consisting of numerous separate tracts, located in 18 counties in the western part of Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Trust also owned a 1/128 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 85,414 acres of land and a 1/16 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 373,777 acres of land in the western part of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.