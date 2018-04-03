Head-To-Head Analysis: Covisint (COVS) vs. Guidance Software (GUID)

Covisint (NASDAQ: COVS) and Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Covisint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Guidance Software shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Covisint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Guidance Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Covisint and Guidance Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covisint 0 0 0 0 N/A Guidance Software 0 3 1 0 2.25

Guidance Software has a consensus target price of $7.37, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Guidance Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guidance Software is more favorable than Covisint.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covisint and Guidance Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covisint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guidance Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Covisint and Guidance Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covisint 8.37% 10.72% 7.55% Guidance Software -4.73% -559.09% -6.73%

Summary

Covisint beats Guidance Software on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covisint Company Profile

Covisint Corporation provides an open, enterprise class cloud platform (Platform) enabling organizations to build solutions that identify, authenticate and connect users, devices, applications and information. The Company’s Auto Supply Portal is involved in the development and integration of three cloud-based technologies, such as identity management, data integration and exchange services, and portal services. The Company’s Platform is delivered through the cloud as a Platform as a Service (PaaS). The Company’s Platform supports production-critical applications, and offers security, scalability and reliability. The Platform’s various capabilities include Identity services, Messaging and orchestration services and Internet of Things (IoT) Services. Its customers include large, across the globe distributed organizations and mid-sized organizations with external business relationships, as well as the participants in their business relationships.

Guidance Software Company Profile

Guidance Software, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance. The Company’s Products segment includes EnCase, EnCase Endpoint Security, EnCase eDiscovery, EnCase Forensic, EnCase Portable, Premium License Support Program and hardware sales. Its Subscription segment includes subscription services for cloud-based document review and production software. Its Professional services segment performs consulting services and implementations. Its Training segment provides training classes, by which the Company trains its customers to use its software products. Its maintenance segment provides software updates, telephone and e-mail support.

