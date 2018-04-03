Critical Comparison: Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) versus Its Rivals

Electrolux (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Household appliances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Electrolux to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Electrolux pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Household appliances” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 28.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electrolux and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electrolux Competitors 34 228 304 21 2.53

As a group, “Household appliances” companies have a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Electrolux’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electrolux has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Electrolux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Household appliances” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Electrolux shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Household appliances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Electrolux has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrolux’s peers have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrolux and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrolux $14.31 billion $673.40 million 13.42 Electrolux Competitors $5.01 billion $184.01 million 23.53

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Electrolux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Electrolux and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrolux 4.73% 33.29% 6.71% Electrolux Competitors 7.23% 18.85% 8.49%

Summary

Electrolux peers beat Electrolux on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers. It also provides professional products, including food-service equipment for hotels, restaurants, and institutions, as well as laundry equipment for apartment-house laundry rooms, launderettes, hotels, and other professional users. In addition, the company offers hobs, ovens, and hoods for households and professional kitchens; tumble dryers; and water heaters and heat pumps, as well as consumables, accessories, and services. It provides its products under the Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, Anova, and Westinghouse brands. The company sells its products to retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

