Head to Head Analysis: First Data (FDC) versus Hill International (HIL)

First Data (NYSE: FDC) and Hill International (NYSE:HIL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Data and Hill International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data 12.16% 24.96% 3.08% Hill International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Data and Hill International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data $12.05 billion 1.21 $1.47 billion $1.28 12.27 Hill International $520.85 million 0.54 -$18.82 million ($0.15) -36.13

First Data has higher revenue and earnings than Hill International. Hill International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Data, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Data has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of First Data shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Hill International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Data shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Hill International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Data and Hill International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data 0 5 21 0 2.81 Hill International 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Data currently has a consensus price target of $20.24, indicating a potential upside of 28.92%. Given First Data’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Data is more favorable than Hill International.

Summary

First Data beats Hill International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The GFS segment provides technology solutions for bank and non-bank issuers comprising credit, retail private label, commercial card, and loan processing; licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS processing application; and account services, including card personalization and embossing, customer communications, remittance processing, professional services, and customer servicing consisting of call center solutions and back office processing. The NSS segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions comprising debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, as well as its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc. is a professional services firm. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in Project Management Group segment. The Project Management Group segment provides construction and project management services to construction owners worldwide. Its services include project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, labor compliance services and facilities management services. The Company’s clients include the United States federal government, the United States state and local governments, foreign governments and the private sector.

