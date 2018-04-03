First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) & Cole Real Estate Investments (COLE) Head to Head Comparison

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE: FPO) and Cole Real Estate Investments (NYSE:COLE) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Potomac Realty Trust and Cole Real Estate Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Potomac Realty Trust -7.99% -2.35% -0.94% Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Potomac Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cole Real Estate Investments does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Potomac Realty Trust and Cole Real Estate Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Potomac Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Potomac Realty Trust and Cole Real Estate Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Potomac Realty Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75 Cole Real Estate Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Potomac Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%.

Summary

First Potomac Realty Trust beats Cole Real Estate Investments on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Potomac Realty Trust Company Profile

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, D.C. region. The Company’s segments include Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership. The Company’s portfolio consist a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant office properties, and business parks. The office properties are single-story and multi-story buildings that are primarily for office uses, and business parks consists of buildings with office features combined with some industrial property space. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned properties totaling 6.7 million square feet and had a non-controlling ownership interest in properties totaling an additional 0.9 million square feet through five unconsolidated joint ventures.

Cole Real Estate Investments Company Profile

Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Estate Investment (REI) and Private Capital Management (PCM). The Company’s REI segment is conducted through Cole REIT III Operating Partnership, LP (CCPT III OP). The Company’s PCM segment is conducted through Cole Capital Advisors, Inc. (CCA). Through its REI segment, the Company acquires and operates a diverse portfolio of core commercial real estate investments primarily consisting of necessity retail properties located throughout the United States, including United States protectorates. The Company’s PCM segment is responsible for managing the Managed REITs’ affairs on a day-to-day basis, identifying and making acquisitions and investments on the Managed REITs’ behalf. In February 2014, American Realty Capital Properties Inc purchased Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc.

