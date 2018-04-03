Comparing RingCentral (RNG) & Instructure (INST)

Instructure (NYSE: INST) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Instructure and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure -31.37% N/A -41.80% RingCentral -5.21% -16.54% -9.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Instructure and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure 0 1 7 0 2.88 RingCentral 0 3 11 0 2.79

Instructure currently has a consensus price target of $43.43, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $53.92, suggesting a potential downside of 12.82%. Given Instructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Instructure is more favorable than RingCentral.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Instructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Instructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Instructure and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure $158.81 million 8.51 -$49.82 million ($1.72) -23.55 RingCentral $501.53 million 9.70 -$26.14 million ($0.35) -176.71

RingCentral has higher revenue and earnings than Instructure. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Instructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Instructure has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RingCentral beats Instructure on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The Company develops software that students, teachers and employees use to help achieve their education and learning goals. Its applications develop academic and corporate learning by providing a platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content. The Company’s platform runs on a cloud-based architecture that enables users to teach, learn and engage across a range of application environments, operating systems, devices and locations.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center that provides a cloud based contact center solution, which delivers omni-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. RingCentral, Inc. serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

