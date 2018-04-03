Financial Review: Lombard Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVARF) vs. Hologic (HOLX)

Lombard Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS: EVARF) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Lombard Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Hologic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hologic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lombard Medical Technologies and Hologic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical Technologies $12.17 million 0.13 -$31.03 million N/A N/A Hologic $3.06 billion 3.32 $755.50 million $2.03 18.08

Hologic has higher revenue and earnings than Lombard Medical Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Lombard Medical Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hologic has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lombard Medical Technologies and Hologic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hologic 0 4 9 0 2.69

Hologic has a consensus target price of $47.54, indicating a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Hologic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hologic is more favorable than Lombard Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical Technologies and Hologic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Hologic 34.53% 20.07% 7.11%

Summary

Hologic beats Lombard Medical Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lombard Medical Technologies Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays. It offers viral load assays for the quantitation of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1). The Breast Health products include breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital mammography systems, computer-aided detection (CAD) and breast biopsy guidance systems. The GYN Surgical products include NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System. The Skeletal Health segment offers Discovery and Horizon X-ray bone densitometers and mini C-arm imaging systems.

