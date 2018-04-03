Contrasting Primo Water (PRMW) & Its Competitors

Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) is one of 9 public companies in the “Groceries, general line” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Primo Water to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of shares of all “Groceries, general line” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Groceries, general line” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Primo Water has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -2.22% -15.66% -2.67% Primo Water Competitors 1.52% 8.08% 2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Primo Water and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 1 2 0 2.67 Primo Water Competitors 82 380 342 8 2.34

Primo Water presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.90%. As a group, “Groceries, general line” companies have a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $286.07 million -$6.35 million -42.43 Primo Water Competitors $8.00 billion $108.90 million 12.52

Primo Water’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Primo Water rivals beat Primo Water on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers). The Water segment consists of the sale of multi-gallon purified bottled water (Exchange) and its self-service filtered drinking water (Refill). The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, its products were offered in the United States and in Canada at over 46,000 combined retail locations. Exchange and Refill provide consumers the ability of either exchanging empty bottles and purchasing full bottles or refilling the empty bottles at any participating retailer. The Company sources three- and five-gallon water bottles from various independent vendors for use in Exchange.

