Head-To-Head Analysis: The Clorox (CLX) vs. Procter & Gamble (PG)

The Clorox (NYSE: CLX) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

The Clorox pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. The Clorox pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Procter & Gamble pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Clorox has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years and Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of The Clorox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Clorox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Clorox has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Clorox and Procter & Gamble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Clorox 13.21% 126.70% 15.69% Procter & Gamble 15.34% 20.66% 8.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Clorox and Procter & Gamble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Clorox $5.97 billion 2.79 $701.00 million $5.35 24.05 Procter & Gamble $65.06 billion 3.00 $15.33 billion $3.92 19.74

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than The Clorox. Procter & Gamble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Clorox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Clorox and Procter & Gamble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Clorox 0 10 2 0 2.17 Procter & Gamble 1 8 6 0 2.33

The Clorox currently has a consensus target price of $131.62, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble has a consensus target price of $84.69, indicating a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Procter & Gamble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Procter & Gamble is more favorable than The Clorox.

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats The Clorox on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International. Its Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Household segment consists of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps and container products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Lifestyle segment consists of food products, water-filtration systems and filters, and natural personal care products marketed and sold in the United States. Its International segment consists of products sold outside the United States. It markets some of the consumer brand names, such as namesake bleach and cleaning products, Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid-Plumr clog removers and Kingsford charcoal.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies. It offers products under the brands, such as Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Mach3, Prestobarba, Venus, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Bounty and Charmin.

