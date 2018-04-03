Head-To-Head Comparison: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) and Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Koninklijke Philips pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Aehr Test Systems does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke Philips pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems -13.92% -23.69% -12.00% Koninklijke Philips 8.68% 6.93% 3.11%

Volatility and Risk

Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Koninklijke Philips shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Koninklijke Philips’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems $18.90 million 2.58 -$5.65 million ($0.29) -7.72 Koninklijke Philips $20.08 billion 1.74 $1.87 billion $1.24 30.38

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems. Aehr Test Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Philips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aehr Test Systems and Koninklijke Philips, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Philips 0 5 3 0 2.38

Koninklijke Philips has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.78%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than Aehr Test Systems.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Aehr Test Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories. The Company’s principal products are the Advanced Burn-In and Test System (ABTS), the FOX full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems, WaferPak full wafer contactor, the DiePak carrier and test fixtures. The Company develops, manufactures and sells systems, which are designed to reduce the cost of testing and to perform reliability screening, or burn-in, of complex logic devices, memory integrated circuits (ICs), sensors and optical devices. These systems can be used to perform parallel testing and burn-in of packaged ICs, singulated bare die or ICs still in wafer form.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease. The Diagnosis & Treatment businesses segment delivers precision medicine and treatment, and therapy. The Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses segment provides consumers, care givers and clinicians with digital solutions that facilitate care by enabling precision medicine and population health management. The HealthTech Other segment comprises such items, as innovation, emerging businesses, royalties, among others. The Legacy Items segment consists mainly of separation costs, legacy legal items, legacy pension costs, among others.

