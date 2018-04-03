Head-To-Head Comparison: Capital Southwest (CSWC) and Its Peers

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Capital Southwest to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Capital Southwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Capital Southwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Southwest and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest $23.50 million $23.47 million 27.56 Capital Southwest Competitors $118.03 million $49.12 million 10.92

Capital Southwest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest. Capital Southwest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Southwest has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Southwest’s competitors have a beta of -1.17, indicating that their average share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Southwest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest 91.90% 5.46% 4.45% Capital Southwest Competitors 81.06% 6.23% 2.85%

Dividends

Capital Southwest pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Capital Southwest pays out 183.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 106.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Southwest lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital Southwest and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest 0 1 4 0 2.80 Capital Southwest Competitors 110 526 526 19 2.38

Capital Southwest presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Capital Southwest’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Southwest has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Capital Southwest competitors beat Capital Southwest on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is an investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies in a range of industry segments located primarily in the United States. The Company is a specialty lending company. Its principal investment objective is to produce risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments. It focuses on partnering with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors to provide financing solutions to fund growth, changes of control, or other corporate events. In allocating future investments, it focuses on investing in senior and subordinated debt securities secured by security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. It targets senior and subordinated investments in the lower middle market and private loan transactions, as well as first and second lien syndicated loans in middle market companies.

