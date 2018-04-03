Critical Review: Chemung Financial (CHMG) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chemung Financial and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simmons First National 0 3 2 0 2.40

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $31.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 9.22% 6.82% 0.60% Simmons First National 17.41% 8.28% 1.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $80.55 million 2.74 $7.43 million N/A N/A Simmons First National $533.77 million 4.81 $92.94 million $1.71 16.29

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Simmons First National pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Chemung Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company provides mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 34 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. Simmons Bank offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking and savings deposits. Simmons Bank and its subsidiaries have also developed products and services, which include credit cards, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration lending. The securities within the portfolio are classified as either held-to-maturity, available-for-sale or trading. The Company offers deposits, including non-interest bearing transaction accounts; interest bearing transaction accounts, and time deposits.

