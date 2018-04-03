Head-To-Head Comparison: Hugo Boss (BOSSY) vs. Nike (NKE)

Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nike and Hugo Boss’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nike $34.35 billion 3.10 $4.24 billion $2.51 26.05 Hugo Boss $3.09 billion 2.00 $261.26 million N/A N/A

Nike has higher revenue and earnings than Hugo Boss.

Dividends

Nike pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hugo Boss pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nike pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nike and Hugo Boss, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nike 2 14 22 0 2.53 Hugo Boss 1 2 1 0 2.00

Nike currently has a consensus price target of $68.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Nike’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nike is more favorable than Hugo Boss.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Nike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hugo Boss shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Nike shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nike has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugo Boss has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nike and Hugo Boss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nike 5.11% 33.38% 16.40% Hugo Boss 8.46% 26.56% 13.79%

Summary

Nike beats Hugo Boss on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. The company also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities. In addition, it sells sports apparel; and markets apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos. Further, the company sells a line of performance equipment, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment under the NIKE brand for sports activities; various plastic products to other manufacturers; athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; action sports and youth lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Hurley trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. Additionally, it licenses agreements that permit unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. The company sells its products to footwear stores, sporting goods stores, athletic specialty stores, department stores, skate, tennis and golf shops, and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores and Internet Websites, mobile applications, independent distributors, and licensees. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports, Inc. and changed its name to NIKE, Inc. in 1971. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, childrens fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and HUGO brand names through online stores, freestanding stores, and shop-in-shops with approximately 7,700 points of sale. HUGO BOSS AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

