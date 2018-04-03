Head-To-Head Comparison: Japan Tobacco (JAPAY) and Philip Morris International (PM)

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS: JAPAY) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Philip Morris International pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Japan Tobacco pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Philip Morris International pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Philip Morris International has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Philip Morris International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $19.09 billion 3.00 $3.50 billion $0.98 14.59 Philip Morris International $78.10 billion 1.99 $6.04 billion $4.93 20.25

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Tobacco. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 0 3 9 0 2.75

Philip Morris International has a consensus price target of $122.64, indicating a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Japan Tobacco.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 18.36% 15.03% 8.34% Philip Morris International 7.73% -71.99% 18.29%

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Japan Tobacco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tobacco products, primarily cigarettes in Japan and internationally. It also distributes imported tobacco products. The company offers its tobacco products primarily under the Winston, Camel, Mevius, LD, Benson & Hedges (B&H), Glamour, Sobranie, Silk Cut, Natural American Spirit, Seven Stars, Pianissimo, Peace, HOPE, and other brand names. In addition, it engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic diseases, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The company's pharmaceutical products include Riona tablets for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia, Remitch capsules for pruritus, and KAYEXALATE dry syrup for hyperkalemia; FUTHAN for injection, a protease inhibitor; ANTEBATE, a topical corticosteroid; CEDARTOLEN sublingual immunotherapy drugs; MITICURE House Dust Mite sublingual tablets; and Truvada, Stribild, Genvoya, and Descovy combination tablets for HIV. Further, it manufactures and sells staple food products, including frozen noodles, frozen rice, packed-cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada. The Company’s portfolio of international and local brands is led by Marlboro. Its mid-price brands are L&M, Lark, Merit, Muratti and Philip Morris. Its other international brands include Bond Street, Chesterfield, Next and Red & White. The Company also owns various local cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece, and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.