Head-To-Head Comparison: LightInTheBox (LITB) and Nutrisystem (NTRI)

LightInTheBox (NYSE: LITB) and Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Nutrisystem pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. LightInTheBox does not pay a dividend. Nutrisystem pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nutrisystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightInTheBox and Nutrisystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $319.88 million 0.48 -$9.54 million N/A N/A Nutrisystem $696.96 million 1.15 $57.87 million $1.96 13.65

Nutrisystem has higher revenue and earnings than LightInTheBox.

Volatility and Risk

LightInTheBox has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrisystem has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LightInTheBox and Nutrisystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutrisystem 0 3 6 0 2.67

Nutrisystem has a consensus price target of $56.89, indicating a potential upside of 112.67%. Given Nutrisystem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutrisystem is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and Nutrisystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox -2.98% -13.90% -7.62% Nutrisystem 8.30% 48.69% 31.00%

Summary

Nutrisystem beats LightInTheBox on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms. It also provides logistic and marketing services; and mobile application software development and information technology support services. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a strategic alliance with Gati Limited to expand its e-commerce business in India. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nutrisystem

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company provides SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including meal replacement bars, powder shakes, baked goods and snacks; and Nutrisystem D Program, a weight loss program designed to produce gradual weight loss. It sells its pre-packaged foods to weight loss program participants directly through the Internet and telephone; a television shopping network; and retailers. Nutrisystem, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

