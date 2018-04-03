Financial Review: National Presto Industries (NPK) and Its Competitors

National Presto Industries (NYSE: NPK) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Ordnance & accessories, except vehicles & guided missiles” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare National Presto Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

This table compares National Presto Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 15.87% 14.85% 12.89% National Presto Industries Competitors 6.32% 12.07% 8.42%

Volatility & Risk

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.22, indicating that their average stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Presto Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A National Presto Industries Competitors 36 189 229 20 2.49

As a group, “Ordnance & accessories, except vehicles & guided missiles” companies have a potential upside of 15.08%. Given National Presto Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Presto Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of shares of all “Ordnance & accessories, except vehicles & guided missiles” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of National Presto Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Ordnance & accessories, except vehicles & guided missiles” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Presto Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $333.63 million $52.95 million N/A National Presto Industries Competitors $775.94 million -$6.03 million 44.38

National Presto Industries’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than National Presto Industries.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc. operates through two business segments: the Housewares/Small Appliance segment and the Defense segment. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances. The Defense segment manufactures 40 millimeter (mm) ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products primarily for the United States Government and prime contractors; produces and sells a range of less lethal products and support accessories, and provides training for the use of less lethal products, and manufactures detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. The Company’s Defense segment includes the operations of AMTEC Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.