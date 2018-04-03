AdvanSix (ASIX) vs. Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Head-To-Head Review

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AdvanSix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSix has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials 33.92% 16.99% 3.33% AdvanSix 9.94% 32.17% 9.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and AdvanSix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $961.00 million 1.11 $324.96 million $0.97 21.36 AdvanSix $1.48 billion 0.70 $146.69 million $3.00 11.24

Rayonier Advanced Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdvanSix. AdvanSix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rayonier Advanced Materials and AdvanSix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 1 4 0 2.80 AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.51%. AdvanSix has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.46%. Given AdvanSix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AdvanSix does not pay a dividend. Rayonier Advanced Materials pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics. The Company focuses on producing various forms of cellulose specialties products, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers. The Company’s production facilities are located in Jesup, Georgia and Fernandina Beach, Florida. The Jesup plant can produce cellulose specialties or commodity products using both hardwood and softwood in a pre-hydrolyzed kraft or high potential of hydrogen (pH) cooking process. The Fernandina Beach plant can produce cellulose specialties or commodity products using softwood in a sulfite or low pH cooking process.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia. The Company offers ammonium sulfate, which is used by customers as a nitrogen-based fertilizer. It produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer as part of its manufacturing process. The Company manufactures ammonium sulfate fertilizers including Sulf-N and Sulf-N 26. The Company provides AdvanSix Aegis nylon resins and Aegis barrier nylon resins. Its nylon resins are a preferred choice in food, liquid, and consumer packaging along with mono/multifilament products, carpet fibers, automotive compounding and more. It offers Capran biaxially oriented nylon films.

