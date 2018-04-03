Select Energy Services (WTTR) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) is one of 31 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Select Energy Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Select Energy Services and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 0 2 6 0 2.75 Select Energy Services Competitors 235 1121 1704 75 2.52

Select Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 63.09%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Select Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Energy Services and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $692.49 million -$16.81 million 14.85 Select Energy Services Competitors $3.74 billion $67.54 million -5.58

Select Energy Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Select Energy Services. Select Energy Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Select Energy Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services -2.31% 0.96% 0.76% Select Energy Services Competitors -4.65% -0.24% -1.17%

Summary

Select Energy Services beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Accommodations and Rentals, and Wellsite Completion and Construction Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water solutions, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Accommodations and Rentals segment offers workforce accommodations and surface rental equipment supporting drilling, completion, and production operations. The Wellsite Completion and Construction Services segment provides crane and logistics services, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.