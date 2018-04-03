Head to Head Comparison: TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) & Its Rivals

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TreeHouse Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods -4.54% 6.49% 2.54% TreeHouse Foods Competitors -79.25% -14.33% -5.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TreeHouse Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $6.31 billion -$286.20 million 13.40 TreeHouse Foods Competitors $5.28 billion $1.59 billion 15.02

TreeHouse Foods has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. TreeHouse Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TreeHouse Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 1 12 4 0 2.18 TreeHouse Foods Competitors 37 151 226 17 2.52

TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus price target of $54.13, suggesting a potential upside of 43.80%. As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies have a potential upside of 23.51%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TreeHouse Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TreeHouse Foods rivals beat TreeHouse Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products. The North American Retail Grocery segment sells branded and private label products to customers within the United States and Canada. The Food Away From Home segment sells products to foodservice customers, including restaurant chains and food distribution companies within the United States and Canada. The Industrial and Export segment includes the Company’s co-pack business and non-dairy powdered creamer sales to industrial customers for use in industrial applications.

