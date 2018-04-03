Power Integrations (POWI) & Applied Micro Circuits (AMCC) Financial Review

Applied Micro Circuits (NASDAQ: AMCC) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Micro Circuits does not pay a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Applied Micro Circuits shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Applied Micro Circuits shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Micro Circuits and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Micro Circuits N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Power Integrations $431.76 million 4.59 $27.60 million $2.28 29.12

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Micro Circuits.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Micro Circuits and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Micro Circuits -11.11% -16.63% -13.04% Power Integrations 6.39% 12.70% 11.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Micro Circuits and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Micro Circuits 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Integrations 0 3 2 0 2.40

Power Integrations has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Power Integrations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Applied Micro Circuits.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Applied Micro Circuits on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Micro Circuits

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (AMCC) provides silicon solutions for cloud infrastructure and data centers, as well as connectivity products for edge, metro and long haul communications equipment. The Company’s products serve Computing and Connectivity markets. Its Computing products include the X-Gene family of server processors, based on the ARMv8 64-bit Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), which target mainstream cloud and data center infrastructure, including hyperscale, telco, enterprise and high performance computing. It also offers embedded computing products, which include HeliX family of processors, based on the ARM 64-bit ISA and its PowerPC products, based on Power Architecture. Its embedded Computing products are deployed in various applications, including networking and telecom, enterprise storage and industrial applications. The Connectivity business includes X-Weave family of products for service providers and public cloud, private cloud and enterprise data centers.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use. The Company’s ICs used in alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supply convert high-voltage AC from a wall outlet to the low-voltage DC required by electronic devices. The Company offers a range of products, such as TOPSwitch, TinySwitch, LinkSwitch and Hiper families. The Company also offers CapZero and SenZero families. The Company offers a range of high-voltage gate-driver products sold under the SCALE and SCALE-II product-family names. The DPA-Switch family of products is a monolithic high-voltage DC-DC power conversion IC designed specifically for use in distributed power architectures.

