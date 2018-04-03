Critical Review: Schneider Electric (SBGSY) versus AZZ (AZZ)

Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schneider Electric and AZZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric $27.95 billion 1.82 $2.43 billion $0.95 18.08 AZZ $858.93 million 1.29 $60.92 million $2.50 17.08

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A AZZ 6.27% 9.65% 5.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Schneider Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AZZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Schneider Electric and AZZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 AZZ 0 1 0 0 2.00

AZZ has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.78%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than Schneider Electric.

Dividends

Schneider Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schneider Electric pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AZZ has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

AZZ beats Schneider Electric on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Buildings, Infrastructure, Industry, and IT. The Building business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Infrastructure business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions to customers in oil and gas, electric utilities, and transportation markets. The Industry business provides automation and control solutions for customers in water, mining minerals and metals, and food beverages industries, as well as OEMs. The IT business offers power and cooling services for banking and insurance, IT, and cloud and telecom customers. Schneider Electric S.E. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

