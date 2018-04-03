Critical Comparison: Grafton Group (GROUF) and BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) and Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlueLinx and Grafton Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueLinx $1.82 billion 0.17 $62.99 million N/A N/A Grafton Group $3.40 billion 0.78 $151.87 million $0.64 17.50

Grafton Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlueLinx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of BlueLinx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlueLinx and Grafton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueLinx 3.47% -661.53% 12.53% Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BlueLinx and Grafton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueLinx 0 0 0 0 N/A Grafton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BlueLinx has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grafton Group has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlueLinx beats Grafton Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. is a distributor of building products in North America. The Company operates its distribution business through a network of approximately 40 distribution centers. It serves metropolitan areas in the United States and delivers building products to a range of wholesale and retail customers. The Company distributes products in approximately two categories, such as structural products and specialty products. Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), rebar and remesh, lumber and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls and flooring in construction projects. Specialty products include roofing, insulation, specialty panels, molding, engineered wood products, vinyl products (used primarily in siding), outdoor living, particle board and metal products (excluding rebar and remesh). It also provides a range of services and solutions, such as intermodal distribution services; inventory stocking, and backhaul services.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction. It also operates in plumbers merchanting business. This segment operates 585 branches under the Selco, Buildbase, and Plumbase brands in the South East, Midlands, and North of England; the Chadwicks and Heiton Buckley brands in the Republic of Ireland; the MacBlair brand in Northern Ireland; the Gerritse, Breur Ceintuurbaan, and Van der Winkel brands in the Netherlands; and the YouBuild and MPRO brands in Belgium. The company's Retailing segment engages in DIY retailing and home improvement business that supplies a range of products for the home and garden, and kitchen. This segment operates 35 stores primarily under the Woodie's brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures silo-based mortar for use in a range of residential and commercial construction projects in England and Scotland; and PVC drainage and roofline products in Dublin. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

