Critical Review: Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) vs. Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT)

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catchmark Timber Trust -14.80% -3.61% -1.90% Federal Home Loan Mortgage 7.53% -6.71% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Catchmark Timber Trust and Federal Home Loan Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catchmark Timber Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Federal Home Loan Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Catchmark Timber Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Catchmark Timber Trust is more favorable than Federal Home Loan Mortgage.

Risk and Volatility

Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catchmark Timber Trust $91.29 million 5.83 -$13.51 million ($0.34) -36.06 Federal Home Loan Mortgage $74.68 billion 0.01 $5.63 billion N/A N/A

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Catchmark Timber Trust.

Dividends

Catchmark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Federal Home Loan Mortgage does not pay a dividend. Catchmark Timber Trust pays out -158.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Catchmark Timber Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Catchmark Timber Trust beats Federal Home Loan Mortgage on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a real estate company investing in timberlands. The Company primarily engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands located in the United States. It is focused on investing in timberlands and to manage such assets to provide current income and attractive long-term returns to its stockholders. It owns all its properties and other investments through its operating partnership. The Company generates its income from the harvest and sale of timber, as well as from non-timber related revenue sources, such as recreational leases. In April 2014, the Company acquired 36,300 acres of timberland (known as the Waycross-Panola properties) located in Southeast Georgia and East Texas from Hancock Timber Resource Group. Approximately 55,600 acres of prime timberlands, known as Oglethorpe and Satilla River, add 2.7 million tons of timber to the Company’s merchantable inventory.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE). The Company is engaged in purchasing residential mortgage loans originated by lenders. The Company also invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. Its segments include Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Investments and All Other. The Single-family Guarantee segment includes the purchase, securitization and guarantee of single-family loans and the management of single-family credit risk. The Multifamily segment includes the purchase, securitization and guarantee of multifamily loans and securities; its investments in these loans and securities, and the management of multifamily mortgage credit risk and mortgage market spread risk. The Investments segment manages its mortgage-related investments portfolio (excluding Multifamily segment investments, single-family seriously delinquent loans, and the credit risk of single-family performing loans), treasury function and interest-rate risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.