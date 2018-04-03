Head-To-Head Review: Kapstone (NYSE:KS) versus Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Kapstone (NYSE: KS) and Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kapstone alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kapstone and Clearwater Paper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kapstone 0 8 1 0 2.11 Clearwater Paper 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kapstone presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.58%. Clearwater Paper has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Given Clearwater Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearwater Paper is more favorable than Kapstone.

Dividends

Kapstone pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Clearwater Paper does not pay a dividend. Kapstone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Kapstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Clearwater Paper shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Kapstone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Clearwater Paper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kapstone and Clearwater Paper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kapstone $3.32 billion 1.01 $243.50 million $1.32 26.02 Clearwater Paper $1.73 billion 0.35 $97.33 million $2.32 16.06

Kapstone has higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Paper. Clearwater Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kapstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kapstone and Clearwater Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kapstone 7.34% 13.31% 3.89% Clearwater Paper 5.63% 7.12% 2.09%

Risk and Volatility

Kapstone has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Paper has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kapstone beats Clearwater Paper on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kapstone Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins. It sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, and discount stores, as well as mass merchants. The Pulp and Paperboard segment provides bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups, plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet, and commercial printing items, as well as hardwood and softwood pulp. It also offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting services. The company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Kapstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kapstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.