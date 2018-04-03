Head to Head Contrast: Man Group (MNGPY) & The Competition

Man Group (OTCMKTS: MNGPY) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Man Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Man Group alerts:

48.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Man Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Man Group Competitors 310 1681 2121 113 2.48

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Man Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Man Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Man Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Group N/A N/A N/A Man Group Competitors 12.38% 28.02% 10.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Man Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Man Group $827.00 million -$266.00 million 24.30 Man Group Competitors $2.41 billion $267.63 million 14.28

Man Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Man Group. Man Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Man Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Man Group pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 47.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Man Group lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Man Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Man Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Man Group rivals beat Man Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.