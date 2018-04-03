Head-To-Head Contrast: Omnicell Technologies (OMCL) versus Cancer Genetics (CGIX)

Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ: OMCL) and Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Omnicell Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omnicell Technologies and Cancer Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cancer Genetics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Omnicell Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $56.14, indicating a potential upside of 32.57%. Cancer Genetics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 445.45%. Given Cancer Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cancer Genetics is more favorable than Omnicell Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Omnicell Technologies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicell Technologies and Cancer Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell Technologies 2.88% 1.54% 0.77% Cancer Genetics -54.65% -46.21% -24.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Omnicell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnicell Technologies and Cancer Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell Technologies $716.16 million 2.29 $20.60 million $0.18 235.28 Cancer Genetics $27.05 million 1.13 -$15.80 million ($1.00) -1.10

Omnicell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omnicell Technologies beats Cancer Genetics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnicell Technologies Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. The company also provides XR2 Central Pharmacy System, a hospital pharmacy robotics system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; and WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, an automated dispensing system; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; and OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, the company provides IV Solutions; enterprise analytics and solutions; Omnicell Interface Software; Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system; Omnicell SupplyX subscription software; RFID solutions; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc. is a United States-based company, which is engaged in the field of personalized medicine. The Company offers diagnostic products and services that enable precision medicine in the field of oncology through molecular markers and diagnostics. The Company offers a range of laboratory services that provide genomic and biomarker information. Its Select One Clinical Trials program provides a range of integrated and dynamic clinical trial services for both oncology and non-oncology genetic testing for Phase I-III trials along with ancillary services, including bioinformatics, biorepository and trials logistic support. The Company is developing a global footprint with locations in the United States, India and China. It also offers a portfolio of genotyping services, with access to over 400 validated genotyping assays, including Phase I and Phase II drug metabolizing enzymes, transporters, and receptors, and over 30 validated gene expression assays.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.