Crocs (CROX) & Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) Financial Contrast

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Crocs has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Differential Brands Group has a beta of -1.99, indicating that its stock price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crocs and Differential Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 3 3 0 2.29 Differential Brands Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Crocs currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 38.53%. Given Crocs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crocs is more favorable than Differential Brands Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.4% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Differential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 1.00% 6.19% 2.36% Differential Brands Group -7.14% -27.60% -6.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crocs and Differential Brands Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $1.02 billion 1.11 $10.23 million ($0.02) -827.00 Differential Brands Group $149.27 million 0.13 -$17.81 million ($0.99) -1.48

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Differential Brands Group. Crocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Differential Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crocs beats Differential Brands Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials. Its Croslite material enables the Company to produce non-marking, and odor-resistant footwear. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold its products in over 90 countries through domestic and international retailers and distributors, and directly to consumers through its company-operated retail stores, outlets, e-commerce store sites and kiosks. The Company’s sales channels include wholesale, which includes distributors, Crocs owned retail and Crocs e-commerce.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, pants, shirts, jackets, and other bottoms for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and SWIMS brand outlet store, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

