Och-Ziff Capital Management (NYSE:OZM) versus Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Head to Head Analysis

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) and Och-Ziff Capital Management (NYSE:OZM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 2.96 $655.50 million $2.48 13.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management $858.34 million 1.51 $21.07 million $0.51 5.14

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management. Och-Ziff Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Och-Ziff Capital Management has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Janus Henderson Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 0 9 1 0 2.10 Och-Ziff Capital Management 0 2 1 0 2.33

Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Och-Ziff Capital Management has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.13%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Och-Ziff Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Och-Ziff Capital Management pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Och-Ziff Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.3% of Och-Ziff Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 36.34% 11.45% 7.26% Och-Ziff Capital Management 2.46% -136.75% 18.39%

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Och-Ziff Capital Management on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

