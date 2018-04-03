Head to Head Review: Scholastic (SCHL) vs. Meredith (MDP)

Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) and Meredith (NYSE:MDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scholastic and Meredith’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholastic $1.74 billion 0.76 $52.30 million $1.83 20.83 Meredith $1.71 billion 1.38 $188.92 million $4.00 13.19

Meredith has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholastic. Meredith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Scholastic and Meredith, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholastic 0 1 1 0 2.50 Meredith 0 2 4 0 2.67

Scholastic presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Meredith has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Meredith’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meredith is more favorable than Scholastic.

Profitability

This table compares Scholastic and Meredith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholastic -1.00% 3.58% 2.52% Meredith 16.41% 16.72% 6.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Scholastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Meredith shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Scholastic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Meredith shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Scholastic has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meredith has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Scholastic pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Meredith pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Scholastic pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meredith pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meredith has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Meredith is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Meredith beats Scholastic on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel. Its original publications include Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The 39 Clues, Spirit Animals, The Magic School Bus, I Spy, Captain Underpants, Goosebumps, and Clifford The Big Red Dog; and licensed properties consist of Star Wars, Lego, Pokemon, and Geronimo Stilton. In addition, this segment publishes and creates ?books plus' products for children, including titles, such as Make Clay Charms, Sew Cute Mini Treats, Make Your Own Mini Erasers, and Lego Chain Reactions. The Education segment is involved in the publication and distribution of children's books, print and on-line references, and non-fiction and fiction focused products, classroom magazines and materials, as well as custom curriculum and teaching guides. It publishes non-fiction books under the imprints of Children's Press and Franklin Watts; and consumer magazines under the Teacher magazine name. The International segment licenses the rights to selected Scholastic titles in 47 languages to other publishing companies; and sells educational materials, digital educational resources, and children's books to schools, libraries, bookstores, and other book distributors in approximately 145 countries. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. Scholastic Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations. Its National Media segment includes magazine publishing, custom content and customer relationship marketing, digital and mobile media, brand licensing, database-related activities, and other related operations. Its National Media segment focuses on the food, home, parenthood, and health markets and is a publisher of magazines serving women. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s owned television stations consist of seven CBS affiliates, five FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one NBC affiliate, one ABC affiliate and one independent station. The National Media segment also focuses on run-of-press display advertising.

